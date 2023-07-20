Diablo 4 – Can’t Enter Forest Clearing Season 1 Mission Error Causes & Tips

Diablo 4’s Season of the Malignant has begun, but it has not been a smooth ride for everyone, as the influx of players has caused some issues with the server, including with the seasonal questline and a certain forest clearing players need to complete to progress the story.

In this guide, we’ll go over the current issue with the Buring from Within quest and forest clearing error, and any potential fixes for the issue.

How to Fix the Burning From Within Forest Clearing Error

Image via Blizzard

Players need to enter the Forest Clearing to progress the Diablo 4 Season 1 quest, Burning from Within, and experience their first Magliant Tunnel, a season of the Malignant specific dungeon that has players battling against Malignant enemies. The location is found to the northwest of Kyovashad.

However, players are reporting issues with entering the dungeon, with many saying the game will keep loading before kicking them out completely, with others sharing the same problem, or being unable to interact with the dungeon at all.

Unfortunately, there is currently no workaround or fix for this issue, as it is likely due to the influx of players to the game with the start of the season, and server issues caused by the increased player count. Diablo 4 is also performing server maintenance at the time of writing, which will likely be affecting the game as well.

The best advice we can offer so far is to either wait for a little while and see if the servers calm down or to risk relogging into the game, but don’t be surprised if that is a bit rocky or you end up in a queue for some time.

The servers will likely stabilize soon and be in better condition once Blizzard has had a chance to do some work on their end and once server maintenance is finished.

We will update this guide with more information if and when it becomes available.