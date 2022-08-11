How to fix Download Data Verification Failed Error 7813201 for Tower of Fantasy

Like all new MMOs, Tower of Fantasy has had a few server issues upon launch. It is impossible to test servers with the appropriate load before the game goes live, so developers are usually left scrambling for a solution or to improve server capacity while players are playing. The game’s sudden popularity has resulted in many players encountering Download Data Verification Failed Error 7813201 in Tower of Fantasy. Here is everything you need to know about this error and how to work around it.

Tower of Fantasy Download Data Verification Failed Error 7813201 – causes and fixes

Tower of Fantasy has become a victim of its own success in a way, as many of the new errors that players have encountered stem from the popularity of the game on launch. The Download Data Verification Failed Error 7813201 issue usually pops up while the player is downloading the game. The download will hover at the same point for several minutes, typically around 30%, before the error message pops up.

Provided that your device hits the minimum system requirements for Tower of Fantasy, the likely cause of this error is the heavy load that servers are currently under, causing the initial download to fail. This can be very frustrating for players as it prevents them from even getting to install the game. The good news is that this error isn’t caused by anything on the player’s end, but that also means that there isn’t much you can do to fix it.

There isn’t currently a reliable fix for the Download Data Verification Failed Error 7813201. If you continue to encounter it, then your best bet is to try resetting your internet connection or attempt to reinstall the game from scratch. The only sure way to get around this error is to have a little patience. Wait a few minutes and try again later. Hopefully, your next attempt will be more successful.