How to fix error 300202 in Diablo IV

Blizzard’s action-RPG Diablo 4 is a hot commodity, what with the demons of hell once again trying to take over the world. For some, however, the demons need to wait just a bit longer as some players are reporting various errors when trying to sign into the title. You’ll be in soon enough with some troubleshooting — here’s how to fix error code 300202 in Diablo 4.

Related: All Diablo 4 editions, compared and explained

Fixing Diablo 4 error 300202

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unfortunately, fixing error code 300202 means leaving the game, which will ultimately place you back into log-in queue. This being said, error 300202 can also drop players back to the desktop, so you may be looking at a requeue anyways. Here are the troubleshooting steps to get past error code 300202 in Diablo 4.

Exit the title, and restart the application through the Blizzard launcher. If the error code shows again, move to step 2.

Exit the title, and select ‘Scan and Repair’ in the Blizzard launcher. If this fails to fix the issue, the only remaining solution is to wait for congestion to die down.



When a title as hotly anticipated such as Diablo 4 enters a beta playtest, even if it’s closed to only people that have pre-ordered, the congestion is going to result in servers struggling. It’s an unfortunate side-effect of online games, that can often only be mitigated by waiting for the server congestion to calm on its own. The good news is that congestion will often self-mitigate due to the nature of the issue, as more players can enter the title.

Error code 300202 can show up multiple times in the Diablo 4 experience, with some users reporting seeing it during character creation, and others receiving the error while trying to enter the world with their created character. If all troubleshooting fails, the best step is often to simply wait until the servers can handle the load.