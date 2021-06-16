How to fix Error Code: 2123-1502 on the Nintendo Switch

Vast networks that allow us to buy and download the latest games can be complex and prone to issues, and the Nintendo eShop is no exception. It can throw quite a few errors at players who are just trying to download their recently purchased games.

If you have been getting hit with error code 2123-1502 when trying to download a title from the eShop then have no fear, there are steps you can take to resolve the problem.

Attempt the Download Again

This might sound simple, but the solution that has worked for us the most is simply spamming your download attempts until it works. Select OK to close the error message. A message indicating that the download stopped because an error has occurred may appear. Select Continue to attempt the download again. If the same error code appears again, please try continuing the download a few more times. When the message “Downloading data…” appears, the download should complete normally.

Some problematic games have needed up to a dozen attempts to download, but it always gets there in the end.

Restart the Console

Nintendo recommends restarting your console in event of the above not working. This doesn’t mean put it in sleep mode and turn it back on. Give it a cold reboot by restarted the console completely by pressing the power button for three seconds.

Clear the Cache

The final step is to clear the cache on your Nintendo Switch by following the below steps: