How to fix error code 395002 in Diablo IV

The Diablo IV early access beta has players trying hard to enter the game and test out the upcoming title. Whether you preordered the game months ago, or just ate a lovely chicken sandwich from KFC, you are going to want to be one of the first to try out the game. Being a Blizzard beta, there are obviously going to be bugs and server problems during testing. The developers even warned us of this going into the weekend. Error 395002 is a potential problem for people logging into the beta. Let’s go over what error 395002 is in Diablo IV and how to fix it.

What is code 395002 in Diablo 4?

Error 395002 has been plaguing fans who are accessing the Diablo IV beta, and naturally, you are here wondering if you get around it and join in on the slaughter of Lilith’s minions. Error 395002 is an character error that prevents players from viewing their characters or accessing them. It usually occurs after a disconnect while in the game, and makes it impossible to log into your character for the moment.

Related: All Diablo 4 editions, compared and explained

Can you fix error code 395002 in Diablo IV?

While this error is a little more cumbersome than the other ones caused by the server, there are some options that Blizzard suggests to fix it.

Log out of the game then log back in. This will refresh your hero screen and allow you to see all available heroes.

Run the repair tool to repair any damaged game files.

Switch to another game region and switch back to refresh your game’s cache.

Delete the Battle.net Tools folder to automatically rebuild outdated or corrupt files.

Related: Diablo 4 beta details – dates, rewards, and specifications

Some players believe that restarting the game or their Battle.net launcher will get them through the error. Retrying over and over is essentially the only method for getting through authentication errors. Eventually, you will usually triumph. Though some patience might be required while the error is in effect.