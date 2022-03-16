How to fix error code Beet in Destiny 2

For most of your time spent playing Destiny 2, you should have a pretty good experience. That being said, as is the case with other online-only games, you are bound to run into some network and server mishaps. Here is what you should do if you get the Beet error code in Destiny 2.

If you get the Beet error code in Destinu 2, there is a variety of issues that could be affecting you. To start off, we highly recommend checking your internet connection, resetting your router, and using a wired connection if possible. If you are playing on PlayStation or Xbox, try fully restarting your console to reset the cache.

Another group of people that can run into this error are PC players trying to play the game with a PC that is struggling to meet the games minimum specifications. If this is you, make sure your drivers are up to date and close all other applications when you go to start Destiny 2.

Finally, the Beet error code can also appear when you enter a private match lobby with 12 players. Bungie are currently investigating this issue, but you should be able to join right back into the game by joining a friend from your friend list.