How to fix error code Beetle in Destiny 2

Running into the odd error code in Destiny 2 can be frustrating when you do not know how to fix it. Getting the Beetle error code can be one of the most annoying ones because there are not many dedicated fixes that you can find on the internet. Here are our suggestions for getting your Destiny 2 game back in order if you are encountering the Beetle error code.

If you are getting the Beetle error code in Destiny 2, your game is having issues connecting to the servers. This can be related to heavy traffic that the server is having at the moment, so we recommend connecting with a VPN if you have one and connecting via a server in another location. Be aware that the server you connect to could lead to some lag.

If the above didn’t work, we recommend clearing your cache if you are on either PlayStation or Xbox. To do this, fully shut down your console (don’t put it in rest mode). When it is off, unplug the console from the wall for 30 seconds to a minute and then start it up again.

If none of the above worked, we recommend restarting your router and ensuring everything is running well there. If you can, try a wired connection with an ethernet cord. If you still have the Beetle error code after all of this, we recommend contacting Bungie support or deleting Destiny 2 and then reinstalling it.