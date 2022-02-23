How to fix error code Marionberry in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has several error codes that you may encounter when playing. Major expansion launches usually see more error codes than slow periods due to server stress and instability. Each error code has a name, and these names are specific to different problems that may cause crashes or disconnects. This guide will explain the error code Marionberry.

Marionberry is caused by pair of issues. The first and most common cause of error code Marionberry is parental controls. Parental controls can be found in one of two different areas — the first being the router itself.

If the router has strict parental controls, you must head to your router’s support page and log in to adjust those parental settings. Then close Destiny 2 completely, and try a fresh start. The second form of parental controls is on the consoles themselves. To adjust a console’s parental controls, sign in to your profile and then into each platform’s respective parental pages and ensure it is disabled. Once disabled, close Destiny 2 completely and start it up again.

The second and more severe cause of error code Marionberry is a faulty router. If parental controls aren’t the issue, try a hard reboot of your router. If the reboot doesn’t fix the issue, you must look into a new firmware upgrade or a new router itself. A failing router can cause slow internet, and Destiny 2 requires a steady connection to remain online.

Checking both of these distinct issues can help you fix the error code Marionberry. For router issues, search for your router model number and check to see if a new firmware upgrade is available.