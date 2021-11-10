How to fix Forza Horizon 5 convoy disappearing error

A few problems are happening in Forza Horizon 5. A notable issue is you’ll have a convoy disappearing, which is how you’re able to play the game with your friends and drive around. If you’re having trouble finding your convoy, or see them disappearing, here’s what you need to know about how to fix it.

The best way a handful of players have shared fixing this problem is by returning to the festival. Players have reported that when they enter the festival, exit, they can reencounter their friends and continue playing the game.

Although, this hasn’t always worked. Some players have reported that they’re still encountering issues after trying this. Another way some have shared that they were able to fix it was to drop back into the solo mode and then invite a friend to their game or join others in a different game.

However, these are only minor fixes. The Forza Horizon 5 team has already shared that they understand several players are having trouble with connection issues. The team is aware of these problems and is attempting to fix them. Should the development team find a solution and update the fix, you shouldn’t have too many problems with seeing your friends in a convoy.