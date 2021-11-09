How to fix install errors for Forza Horizon 5 on Game Pass
Righting the wrongs.
Forza Horizon 5 is one of the most anticipated games of the year, but the launch has not been without issues. If you are dealing with an install error where the section of Game Pass that should say “Downloading” is actually saying error, or pending, then we have some steps for you to try.
The first is the most basic is to simply stop the download and then try again, and will hopefully resolve the issue for you. If not, it’s time for more detailed attempts to fix the issue.
- Go to Start Menu, Settings, Apps, Microsoft Store/Xbox/Gaming Services
- Click on the relevant app from the options above
- Press Advanced Options
- Select Repair
- If this does not work, try Reset
Hopefully, the above will resolve the issue for you, but if not, you will need to try the more detailed steps below. These are direct from the Microsoft support page and will walk you through resolving the problem.
- Select the Search icon on the taskbar, type powershell, right-click on Windows PowerShell, and then select Run as administrator.
- In Windows PowerShell, type the following command and press Enter:get-appxpackage Microsoft.GamingServices | remove-AppxPackage -allusers
- In the same window, type the following command and press Enter:start ms-windows-store://pdp/?productid=9MWPM2CQNLHN
- Install the app on that page and select Yes when you receive the User Account Control (UAC) prompt.
- Restart your device and try to install the game again.