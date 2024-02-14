How To Fix Pals Not Working in Palworld

Recommended Videos

Nothing’s more frustrating in Palworld than returning to your base only to discover that none of your berries have been growing, none of your ores have been smelting, or none of your food has been cooking while you were away. If you often see the message that one of your Pals is slacking off or has a medical condition that’s come out of nowhere, you may be subject to one of the many glitches impinged within Palworld.

While there are plenty of reasons that your Pals may not be doing their tasks, there are plenty of easy solutions you can come up with in Palworld to help bring back productivity. It could be any number of things, from a tree in the way to having beds too close together to having food just out of reach. In this quick guide, we’ll break down all the reasons you may be seeing less work getting done on your base in Palworld.

10. Adjust Bed Location

One reason your Pal may be having a hard time with tasks is because its bed location is outside of reach. For most Pals, especially big ones, it is not a good idea to have their bed indoors. While it may sound like a good idea to house your Pal’s beds, to keep them out of the elements, the AI pathfinding thinks differently. Pals have trouble navigating even doublewide stairways beyond a second floor. So if you’re going to have efficient bedding for your Pal, it’s best to make it outside, on a platform, under a roof, but not completely enclosed.

9. Change Feed Box Location

Another reason your Pals may be having trouble getting their tasks done is because they’re also having trouble getting to another necessary item on your base: The Feed Box. Every time Pals perform strenuous tasks, like defending the base from intruders or completing a high workload task, they will need to eat something in addition to the couple times they eat a day. Having your Feed Box out in the open where every Pal can access it is one of the best things you can do for your base and its efficiency. Giving bigger Pals the space they need to eat comfortably is a surefire way to ensure every Pal can work effectively.

8. Reset Pal Location

If your Pals are stuck somewhere, the best thing you can do to solve the issue is reset their location. Doing this is simple: take the Pal out of your base, either move them to your party or the box, and put them right back in. Doing this allows your Pal’s location to reset to the Palbox, where they usually spawn at the beginning of every session with your base. If they’re having trouble clipping through objects, performing tasks, or picking up items, resetting them should help them get back on a pathfinding solution that doesn’t involve loops.

7. Cure an Illness

If your Pals are having trouble doing their tasks, the game may actually tell you ahead of time. Even while you’re away, the game will notify you on the left side of the screen if any Pals are having trouble doing some tasks. This could be from any number of illnesses, such as the Pal being depressed, having a fracture, or even an ulcer. You can get medications for your Pals from the Small Settlement fast travel location, where a merchant nearby can supply them. Any wandering merchant may have medical supplies, too, although it may be easier to craft them yourself once you reach the appropriate level.

6. De-Stress Pals

Pals can get stressed even if their work environment isn’t bad or overbearing. Sometimes, Pals need a break, so one way you can help de-stress your friend is by offering them pets, giving them spas to relax in, or providing treats for them that lower stress. Cotton Candy is a great example of a food that can help lower the stress of your entire base.

When deciding what Pals to place on your base, a good way to make sure no one gets trapped or stuck on environmental obstacles or buildings is to imagine a path for big Pals. Lucky Pals and large Pals like Mammorest all need more space to do their tasks so they can be efficient. If your Pals are glitching, being indecisive about where to go, or simply not doing tasks, it may be because their path is too narrow for their liking. Big Pals like Mossanda and Mossanda Lux may need wider stairs and paths to work on your base at all.

4. Rotate Pals

Because Pals gather stress even when not under bad working conditions, rotating Pals on your base in and out of operation can help mitigate the issue. Having good beds, de-stressing food to eat, and a set path from objective to objective can help reduce stress. When your Pal seems stressed out for no reason, the best course of action is to send them to the Palbox for a break. Rotating your workforce is good for each team so that one gets a break just as long as the other shifts as they alternate between each other.

3. Assign Pals To Locations Manually

If your Pals are having some trouble getting to their workstations and you see no discernable reason why, the best thing you can do is assign them manually. You can do this by pressing the V key to pick them up and pressing the V key again to throw them at their objective. Doing this can help encourage the right course of action so that even if they were having trouble before, they could get to the task then. Sometimes, the AI pathfinding causes Pals to get confused about where to go, so if you’re troubleshooting problems with your base and think everything should be in working order, try manually assigning Pals to see if things work smoothly from there.

2. Manually Assign Breaks

Sometimes, even when a Pal has access to a spa, they don’t use it. This can accumulate stress and result in some medical conditions that are expensive to fix. If you’re noticing your spas going unused, try to encourage your Pals to relax by assigning them to a spa. Doing this places them in the spa for a little bit, which can help make a difference even if they immediately leave.

1. Manually Feed Pals/Rest in Palbox

One of the best ways to prevent Pals from getting stuck on edges or parts of your house is by keeping an eye on them during daily work. If you notice your Pals aren’t eating or are stressing too much, manually fixing the issue by feeding them can help. You can go into any Pal’s menu by hovering over them and pressing the four keys. From there, you can pet, feed, or command them however you see fit. Ensuring that your Pals get enough time away from the base and with food in their stomachs can make all the difference in stress and base efficiency.

