Discord is an excellent communication service to keep in touch with your friends and various communities from around the world in a single location. However, because it is connected to the internet, you may encounter a handful of problems when attempting to use it. For some, the messages for their server’s sessions may not be properly loading. In this guide, we cover how to fix the Discord failed to load messages error you might be encounter.

If you see the notification that your Discord’s server messages are not correctly loading, the first thing you want to do is close the application down, quit out of it, and then reload the software. There could be a slight chance that the message appears because there’s a minor stutter on your internet. Closing down the application sometimes fixes this, refreshing everything you may have missed.

Alternatively, when closing down and ending this application doesn’t help you, you might have to check instead to see if Discord’s primary service is down. If the Discord servers are having trouble providing a connection, it looks like you’re a bit stuck until things are resolved. You can follow the current progress of Discord attempting to bring things back up from their server page. You also might want to check out the Discord twitter page to see if any timely updates are sent out to users.

For now, there’s nothing you’ll be able to do when you see this message if the Discord servers are down. It’s up to Discord to try and re-establish a proper connection and get things back up and running. You will have to use an alternative source of communication to reach out to your friends and communities for the time being.