How to fix the lobby server connection error in Final Fantasy XIV

If you’re trying to jump into Final Fantasy XIV, you can expect to encounter multiple errors if you’re trying to log into the game. A common issue you may encounter is the lobby server connection error. You’ll see this pop up when you’re attempting to jump into your data center, right before the character connection, or you might experience it when you’re trying to jump into the game. Here’s what you can do to fix the lobby server connection error in Final Fantasy XIV, and let’s break down what’s happening.

When you receive this error on your screen, it’s because of the number of people trying to jump into the game simultaneously. It’s also referred to as error 2002, and it mostly means that over 17,000 people are attempting to load into a given data center simultaneously. Hence, the error pops up because the servers are overloaded as they attempt to handle the number of people trying to access the game at the same time.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The best thing to do with this problem is to continue logging into Final Fantasy XIV until you reach the character selection screen. You’ll then be able to jump into Final Fantasy XIV, but you’re likely going to join a massive queue. Even if you join the queue, there’s a chance you can experience this error again, and you’ll have to start over again.

Mostly, when you receive the lobby server connection error, there are no problems on your side. The Final Fantasy XIV servers are overloaded with people, and the game is struggling to get people into the server queue.