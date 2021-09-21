How to fix the mask bug in Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a beautiful game with a lot going for it, but even the most polished and well-looked after title can have an issue or two. At launch, PlayStation 4 players are saying they are having a bug when putting on a mask and not being able to take it off. Here is how to fix that mask bug in Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

If you are playing Kena: Bridge of Spirits and go to put on your mask, the game puts you into a first-person view so you can look around you and find important objects. It is a way for the game to make those items pop out more in the world since everything else gets darker. However, you can not move while you have the mask on, so you are trapped if the game refuses to let you take it off.

Unfortunately, the only known fix at the moment is to pause the game and reload your most current save. Luckily, the game has a pretty consistent autosave function, and you are also able to manually save at any time, so the odds are that you should not have to go back too far from where you currently are. We would guess that Ember Lab will be looking at this bug closely and work to get it fixed as soon as possible for PlayStation 4 players.