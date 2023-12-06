Whenever a new update hits Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, there are likely going to be a handful of bugs that come with the update. Right now, a notable one is The Niamey Logan error, where it says your data is corrupt.

When you see this notification on the screen, you’ll be asked to reset all of your unlocks to proceed. Many players are not happy about seeing this area after the update and are having some issues about what to do next. Thankfully, there is a workaround for this. Here’s what you need to know about how to fix The Niamey Logan “Data is Corrupt” error in MW3.

What To Do For the Niamey Logan Error in MW3 – “Data is Corrupt”

All you need to do is hit the accept button, and proceed forward if you encounter this issue. It has been confirmed by multiple players who have encountered this screen that hitting the accept button does not reset your account, but you will proceed forward into MW3.

I understand why many Call of Duty fans freak out at this statement. It turns out that although there is a button, the Call of Duty team has confirmed that this will not do anything to your MW3 account. You should be fine with hitting the button and entering the update without any considerable issues to your profile. However, they did confirm that loadouts and other preset settings are likely to change, which is not a huge thing. It might be time-consuming to attempt to replace it, but it’s not like you have to replay all your work with MW3 to reach that point again.

Players logging into Season 1 may see an incorrect error message stating their data is corrupt. Rest assured that your rank, unlocks, and purchases are not lost, although Loadouts and certain settings may be reset. — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) December 6, 2023

The Niamey Logan error is problematic, especially at the start of MW3’s Season 1 reveal. Fans are excited to jump into the game and check out everything that’s been changed for Zombies, Warzone, and the new maps coming to multiplayer, but this was not a huge change they would look to check out. It is nice to see an official source reach out to confirm that there is a problem but nothing terrible will happen to your account.

Again, thankfully, nothing terrible happened after you accepted the notification. You should be able to load into your MW3 game and begin playing, likely on Zombies or in Warzone. I know I’m excited to jump into the start of Zombies, and to check out the new chapter missions.