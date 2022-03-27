How to fix the Pest Control quest bug in Lost Ark

Smilegate’s Lost Ark has quickly become one of the most popular games. The MMORPG offers massive content to explore and is sure to keep you occupied for a long period. However, as is the case with most big games, several bugs in the game need to be addressed. One of the issues that many players have been facing is the Pest Control quest bug where the Pirates don’t seem to spawn.

How to fix the Pest Control quest bug

Pest Control quest is part of Daily Challenges that players can clear to get free rewards. Players need to select the Pest Control option from the Daily Challenges menu to start the quest. Once done, head to the nearest dock and click on the compass located on the bottom right of the screen. Press the Alt button along with left-clicking on the mouse, and it will automatically take you to the quest’s location.

The issue has that players have been facing is that the pirates do not spawn. The pirates are the mobs that players need to clear in order to progress in the quest. However, there are cases when the pirates do not spawn at all. If that happens while you are playing the quest, just wait for a while, even when the pirates do not spawn. The quest event refreshes every 10 to 15 minutes, so even if the pirates do not spawn the first time, they should spawn in the next cycle.