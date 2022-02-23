How to fix the Reshaping the Enigma quest bug in Destiny 2

There are a handful of quests you’ll need to work through in Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen expansion. One of the features introduced into the expansion is crafting, which you’ll be able to do with the latest weapon added to the game, the Glaive. When you’re learning how the crafting loop works, you’ll be working through the quest called Reshaping the Enigma, and there’s a bug many players are encountering. Thankfully, it’s not a bug. In this guide, we’ll show you how to fix the Reshaping the Engima problem you’re encountering in Destiny 2.

The solution is pretty straightforward if you’re running into trouble with Reshaping the Engima quest. What you need to make sure you do when the quest asks you to enhance the weapon’s frame, which is the slot on the far left of the crafting page.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you do not modify The Engima’s frame on the far left of the screen, you will not be able to advance through the quest. Furthermore, you’ll still have the notification on the bottom of your screen, informing you that you need to modify your weapon’s intrinsic. While the term is called Enhanced Intrinsic, it means your weapon’s frame, allowing you to change critical things about it when going through the Reshaping process.

After you’ve done that, the quest should work correctly.