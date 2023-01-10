How to fix the Script Hook V Critical Error in GTA 5

Grand Theft Auto games have always had a healthy modding community around them, allowing players to change the game to suit their personal style and taste. However, modding often causes new errors to pop up in the game, such as the Script Hook V Critical Error in GTA V. If you’ve run into this bug before, here is everything you need to know about why it occurs and how to fix it.

GTA V Script Hook V Critical Error – what causes it

Image via Rockstar Games

Script Hook V is a library that allows Grand Theft Auto V to script native functions within the game, which is how many of the modern mods for the game are run. This means that you’ll need the latest version of Script Hook V installed to get mods to run, but there is a catch there. The GTA Anti-Cheat software recognizes Script Hook V as a cheating application, even when playing in offline mode.

The creators of Script Hook usually create a workaround within the library to prevent the Anti-Cheat functions in GTA V to spot it, but that workaround changes every time there is a new update to the game. Considering how often GTA V gets updated with new content, this means that the Script Hook developers need to make small changes to the library frequently.

How to fix the Script Hook V Critical Error in GTA V

The good news is that when you encounter the Script Hook V Critical Error in GTA V, the solution is fairly straightforward. Simply download and install the latest version of Script Hook from your favorite modding website and, hopefully, the developers will have implemented a new workaround to allow the library to run without being spotted by the Anti-Cheat software.

If you’ve updated the Script Hook V library and you still get the Critical Error when you boot up Grand Theft Auto V, then the likely culprit is that an update for the game has come out recently and the Script Hook developers haven’t rolled out their own subsequent update. Unfortunately, in this case, there is little you can do until Script Hook V is updated.

The only recourse in this situation is to revert the game to an earlier version which won’t recognize your Script Hook V files. However, doing so can cause problems with the online content for Grand Theft Auto V and requires downloading the game’s files from legally questionable sources so we don’t recommend it as a long-term solution to the Script Hook V Critical Error message. You are much better off waiting a few days for Script Hook V to be updated.