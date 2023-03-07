In Sons of the Forest, you must engage in different activities to survive. Just like how it works in the real world, your character needs food and sleep to function properly. However, many players have been encountering an issue with sleeping, as their energy levels are not going up even after they sleep two to three times. If you’re one of them, continue reading below to find out how to fix the sleep bug in Sons of the Forest.

How to fix Sons of the Forest sleep bug

Sleep at a different spot

We encountered the sleep bug in Sons of the Forest after making significant progress in the game. No matter how many times we slept at our camp, we still saw the “you are tired” notification on the screen. However, we solved the issue by sleeping in a different spot. Therefore, build another small shelter, such as the one made from a Trap and two sticks, and try sleeping in it.

Restart the game

Restarting the game can help fix multiple bugs, including the inventory bug. But before doing that, make sure you save your game first, as you will lose your progress otherwise. After saving, quit the game and start it again. Try sleeping one more time to see if the problem has been fixed or not.

Update the game

Ensure that you have the latest version of the update installed. Sometimes, players forget to update their game and keep playing it as it is. However, the developers always introduce fixes for multiple bugs in the updates, so you must install the latest one.

Change the difficulty level

Some players have solved the issue by changing their difficulty level, as the bug is found in normal and hard mode. Therefore, switch to a different difficulty level to see if the problem is fixed. If you can sleep properly, switch back to the previous difficulty level.