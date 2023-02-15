How to fix the stuck on connecting screen error in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Players can’t log in to the Dragonflight expansion for World of Warcraft, getting stuck on the connecting screen. The error has become widespread, with multiple players citing to have come across the new glitch and being unable to play the expansion. Facing an error that prevents you from playing the game is always ruff, but is there any way to fix this problem on your end, or will you have to wait for the developers to fix the servers?

Can you fix the connecting screen error in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Blizzard has reported an issue affecting its authentication servers for Battle.net, which may result in failed or slow login attempts. This issue has affected almost every game on the Battle.net servers, including Call of Duty and World of Warcraft. Since the problem stems from Blizzard’s servers, it’s likely there’s nothing for your to-do until the developers fix it on their end.

[#Bnet] We're currently investigating an issue affecting our authentication servers, which may result in failed or slow login attempts. — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) February 15, 2023

The story is developing…