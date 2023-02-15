Is Battle.net down? How to check Battle.net server status

The Battle.net app is your one-stop shop for playing all of Blizzard’s releases on PC like World of Warcraft, Overwatch 2, and the Diablo series, and having access to big Activision games like the latest Call of Duty release. It even extends into console gaming now, with crossplay being directly tied to your Battle.net account. Unfortunately, just like any other launcher or service, it can run into issues that keep you from playing your favorite games. Here is where to go to check if Blizzard’s Battle.net server status.

Related: How to fix slow download speeds on Battle.net

Where to go to check Battle.net server status

As of February 15, Battle.net is experiencing issues where logging in to the Battle.net launcher is either slow or completely fails on you. This is shortly after the launch of Season 2 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, so the problems are likely linked. For updates, you can follow the Blizzard Customer Service tweet thread below.

[#Bnet] We're currently investigating an issue affecting our authentication servers, which may result in failed or slow login attempts. — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) February 15, 2023

If you are having problems connecting to the Battle.net servers, you should first check the Blizzard Customer Service Twitter page. The social team here is really good at keeping people updated when the service goes down or other issues are found. They are also pretty good at directly replying to you in their reply section if you have an issue and need a quick comment.

Additionally, Downdetector has a page dedicated to displaying people’s reports of Battle.net giving them issues. You can see the timeline when these issues started being reported. You can also add to the conversation here.

Related: How to fix the Time Out Communicating with Battle.net Services error in Overwatch 2

If you see no reports of the Battle.net server status being down, we recommend first completely exiting out of the game or launcher. Reset and check your internet router and consider restarting your system. If none of that has seemed to work, consider getting in direct contact with Blizzard Support to find out what could be keeping you from your games.