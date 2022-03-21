How to fund the Armored Battle Bus in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

For the first time since Chapter 2 Season 8, Donations Stations are back in Fortnite and players can now use it to fund and bring drivable battle busses that have Cow Catchers on them to the game. This process is pretty simplistic, but actually finding a Donation Station can be the tough part. Here’s where to head to fund the Armored Battle Bus.

You can discover the Armored Battle Bus’ Donation Station in southern parts of Synapse Station. The board is near the back exit of the location’s bus garage — which also has The Scientist roaming around inside. Once there, you can interact with the board to donate 50 golds at a time, but there is no limit as to how much you can spend on it. At the time of writing, the players have already reach 22.6 percent of the goal. This is a mind-boggling fact as it means we could see Armored Battle Busses in the game as soon as March 24.

Keep in mind, like Donations Stations in Chapter 2 Season 8, players will also be unlocking stations for other items once they reach these goals. According to Reputable Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey, Chapter 3 Season 2 may also have a Donation Station later on that allows players to fund a “Seven Choppa,” a helicopter that can be used to traverse the map.

Related: All NPC and character locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2