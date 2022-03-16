How to gain Insight in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has had many seasons come and go since introducing its seasonal model of storytelling. Each season brings a new vendor and seasonal upgrades. For Season 16, known as Season of the Risen, Insight is a valuable resource used for upgrading the war table. Here is the only way to get this rare item.

Quests for Insight

Screenshot by Gamepur

Seasonal upgrade items or currency is only unlocked one way, and Insight is no different than the rest. The only source of Insight is the seasonal challenges. These challenges reside in the Quests tab. Each week the Destiny reset occurs on Tuesday. Each reset adds a new week of seasonal challenges. Destiny 2’s seasons last longer than ten weeks, but they never make challenges go beyond that number.

This allows players a few weeks of leeway to get the quests done. To gain Insight each week, make sure to check the seasonal challenge tab. Highlight the tab and look at the rewards. Complete the challenges that include Insight as a reward. This resource doesn’t drop randomly and can’t be bought in the Eververse store.

Using Insight

Screenshot by Gamepur

This resource is only used for upgrading the war table at H.E.L.M. These upgrades will help you gain seasonal currency faster and acquire other upgrades that affect Season of the Risen content. The best Insight upgrades are the focus weapons and armor upgrades. This will be the best way to farm all of the new gear this content brings.