How to get a Glaive in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen

The Destiny 2 expansion, The Witch Queen, features a variety of newly added content. Guardians are eager to jump into the expansion to check these features out, and a notable piece of added content is the addition of the Glaive, a melee weapon you can use in your battle against Savathûn and her Hive. When do you get one of these legendary weapons? In this guide, we cover how you can get a Glaive in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen.

You’ll want to make sure you purchase The Witch Queen expansion for Destiny 2. Without it, you will not be able to progress through the game’s main story and check out this piece of content. After you have it, you’ll then need to progress through the story and make your way over to the Enclave on Mars.

After you complete the first mission in Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen expansion and learn about Hive Knights and their Ghosts, you’ll find your way over to the Mars Enclave, and you will speak with Ikora. There, you’ll receive your next mission called The Relic. The reward for completing The Relic is called The Enigma, and it will be your first Glaive that you can then use throughout Destiny 2.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can expect additional Glaives to unlock as you progress through the game, and some of them may drop from random Engrams you find along the way. Your first Glaive, though, comes from completing The Relic quest.