Where To Find Cotton In Cult of the Lamb (& How To Farm It)

Cult of the Lamb‘s Sins of the Flesh introduces a brand new feature to the game: custom clothes. Yep, that’s the one.

I could start this off by saying Sins of the Flesh is the update we didn’t know we needed until we got it, but a bunch of you apparently knew what you wanted back when Massive Monster promised a mating DLC in exchange for followers. Regardless of your stance on cult follower mating, you’ll definitely want to enjoy the additional mechanics that have been added to Cult of the Lamb, and outfit customization is just one of them. In this guide, I’ll show you how to customize outfits and get cotton in Cult of the Lamb after the Sins of Flesh update.

How to Create Custom Outfits in Cult of The Lamb

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the Sins of the Flesh update for Cult of the Lamb, you can create custom outfits for your Followers with the Tailor building.

The Tailor building can be obtained by unlocking its slot in the south right corner of the headquarters’ statue. You can then build it for eight gold bars and 16 spider silk.

With the Tailor building unlocked, you’ll meet Berith, a silkworm tailorer who’ll give you access to a cult-load of new outfits for your followers. Of course, they all unlock progressively and won’t come for free.

Regardless of whether you want the maid outfit or a simple t-shirt, you’ll still need a few materials to craft outfits in Cult of the Lamb‘s Sins of the Flesh, namely, cotton.

How to Get Cotton in Cult of the Lamb

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cotton can be found during your Crusades in any area in Cult of the Lamb. Once you’ve discovered them after the Sins of the Flesh update, you can get Cotton Seeds from the Seed Shop in your headquarters. This will allow you to farm your own cotton at the headquarter’s local farm.

Here's a step-by-step rundown of how you can get unlock and farm cotton seeds in Cult of the Lamb.