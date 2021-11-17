How to get a Mythic medal in Halo Infinite – Slaying with Style achievement guide

The Mythic medals in Halo Infinite are some of the hardest ones to achieve in the game. They require you to take out enemies in a specific fashion, but all of them feature you earning multiple kills without dying. If you earn a Mythic medal during a Halo Infinite match, you’ll unlock the Slaying with Style achievement. In this guide, we’re going to break down one of the easiest ways for you to receive this achievement and get a Mythic medal.

You can earn a Mythic medal in any Halo Infinite multiplayer game mode or by completing it in a Bot Bootcamp match. However, because of the severity of the challenge, we highly recommend doing it in a Bot Bootcamp match to avoid fighting against actual players that will prove much more challenging.

After you’ve loaded up a Bot Bootcamp match, the next step is to earn your Mythic medal. These are all of the Mythic medals you can potentially earn in Halo Infinite.

Fastball: Kill an enemy by hitting them with an impact of a grenade, not it exploding on them

Ninja: Kill an enemy by dropping down behind them and hitting them with a melee attack, specifically the backsmack instant kill

Overkill: Kill four enemies in rapid succession, or any medal above this number (Killtacular, Killtrocity, Killamanjaro, Killastrophe, Killpocalpse, and Killionaire)

Perfection: Win a game with 15 or more kills and have no deaths

Quigley: Kill two or more enemies with a single round from the S7 Sniper Rifle

Remote Detonation: Kill an enemy by shooting a grenade near them

Running Riot: Kill 15 enemies without dying, and any medal above this number (Rampage, Nightmare, Boogeyman, Grim Reaper, and Demon)

These are some of the more notable medals you can earn while playing in Bot Bootcamp. We highly recommend working on Overkill, Perfection, Remote Detonation, or Running Riot. Once you acquire the medal at the end of the match, you’ll see your Mythic medal, and the achievement will be complete.