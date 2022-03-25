When you begin your Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands adventure, you’ll create the character you will use for the entire campaign. The character will need a unique appearance and class before starting the game. Your character’s class is the first of two classes that you can unlock as you progress through the game. Here’s what you need to know about how to get a second class in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

We can confirm that unlocking a second class comes down to story progression. You won’t be able to miss the chance to unlock your character’s second class, but you cannot unlock it any sooner before the game makes it available. Your character’s second class unlocks when you complete the Emotion of the Ocean quest. The second class you pick will be one of the remaining classes you could select at the start of the game.

You can swap out your second class for one of the others later in the game. Although you can swap out your character’s second class, you cannot change their primary class. Therefore, you want to make sure you pick the correct starting class for your character as you will be unable to change it later in the game. If you don’t like your character’s primary class, the only way to swap it out is to make a brand new character to start a new campaign.