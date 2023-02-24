Sons of the Forest has many weapons for you to use against the enemies you’ll encounter. Some are great in close combat, while others can help you take down your target from a safe distance. As for the shotgun, it is one of the most powerful weapons in the game, which you can trust against tough mutants. Therefore, you must get your hands on it as soon as possible to survive longer. In this guide, we are going to let you know how to get a shotgun in Sons of the Forest.

Where to find the shotgun in Sons of the Forest

To get the shotgun, you must go to the map’s southeast section. Make sure to stock up before you go, so you’re prepared for the journey. It will be wise to keep some cooked food and have the Flask filled with water. Furthermore, as you will need to dig the ground to get the shotgun, make sure you get the Shovel first. Otherwise, you’ll waste your entire journey.

On your way, you will encounter a few cannibal camps. Don’t bother going through them, as you will only be risking your life. Instead, just sneak past them and keep on making your way forward. Once you reach the location, you will find a grave with a piece of cloth hanging on its cross. Grab the piece of cloth as you can use it to craft items, and use the shovel to dig the grave. You will find the shotgun on a corpose inside the grave.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It is important to remember that you won’t come across a lot ammuniation for the shotgun during the first few days, so make sure not to use it often. Instead, just keep using your melee weapons and the pistol. But we’ll suggest you keep the firearms out of the fights until there is a serious threat around. You will need them after making significant progress in the game, as the enemies will have gotten stronger.