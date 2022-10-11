How to get a Throwable Launch Pad in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Fortnite players may have noticed there is an eery shortage of Launch Pads set across the map in Chapter 3 Season 4. Although this has caused traveling to the next circle to take longer, the battle royale has now implemented a new Throwable Launch Pad item for players to deploy at any time. That said, these won’t be as easy to run into as Launch Pads from previous seasons. Here’s where to find Throwable Launch Pads in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

Where to find a Throwable Launch Pad in Fortnite

Unfortunately, Throwable Launch Pads do not spawn in set locations; rather, they can be discovered exclusively from chests, Supply Drops, or as ground loot. This even applies to chests located within the island’s vaults. However, we advise players who are in a hurry to find one to head to larger named locations, such as Rave Cave and The Reality Tree, as they are known to hold significantly more chests than others.

The search for Throwable Launch Pads may take some time, but their benefits unquestionably make them worth pursuing. Unlike traditional launch items, you won’t need to use building materials to place one down. Instead, the item can be tossed on the ground surface to spawn in a large metal pedestal that holds the pad at the center. All players will then be able to jump onto the pad to shoot into the air and reactivate their gliders. Be forewarned, this structure and the Launch Pad can be destroyed by enemies, so it best to deploy the item only when necessary.

It is also important to note that these should be used wisely, as only two Launch Pads can be stacked in a single inventory slot. If you do manage to still have an extra slot available after, you should look to fill it with none other than the Explosive Goo Gun. The Rare-rarity weapon has been released alongside the Throwable Launch Pad and is capable of dealing hundreds of damage per second with its bombastic orange fluid.