Where to open a Holo-Chest with a key at a gas station in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

As if running into a Holo-Chest was not hard enough in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, one seasonal quest challenges players to open one up exclusively at a gas station. In return, players will have themselves a top-tier weapon and bunches of XP for completing the objective. Here’s how you can open Holo Chests and which gas stations have them in Fortnite.

All Holo-Chest locations at gas stations in Fortnite

Before you can begin your hunt, you will need to pick a vault key from either a chest or as ground loot to open a Holo-Chest. The item has a low spawn rate, though it is most likely found from Chrome Chests. As for Holo-Chests, their locations are randomized each match, and this includes which gas stations they can be found at. At the time of writing, these special crates have a chance of spawning at 12 different gas stations. You can discover each of the possible gas stations marked and detailed below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

West of Logjam Lumberyard

On the northwest side of Sleepy Sound

East of Rave Cave

On the northeast side of Chrome Crossroads

East of Lustrous Lagoon

Northwest of Reality Tree

Southeast of Reality Tree

South of Tilted Towers

On the northeast side of Greasy Grove

Northeast of Rocky Reels

On the Northwest side of Cloudy Condos

East of Fort Jonesy

Related: Where to find the Cobra DMR in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

After you have successfully located and opened a Holo-Chest at gas station, the challenge will reward you with 20,000 XP. Even if that is not enough towards your next Battle Pass level, the quest is just one of seven seasonal challenges introduced in Week 3. Thanks to this new batch, you can now expect to obtain more XP by gaining shield with fish and destroying Chrome structures.