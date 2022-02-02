How to get a Thunderstorm in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

You’ll find that each region in Pokémon Legends: Arceus comes with numerous Pokémon that appear at different times. Many of them occur at specific times of the day, and they may also show up if the weather conditions are correct. For some, they may only appear when a Thunderstorm is happening. In this guide, we’ll share with you how to get Thunderstorm weather in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Whenever you need to change the weather in your game, you’ll want to go to your Base Camp and rest in the tent. There, you can choose to rest at a different time of day, and each time you select a time of day separate from your current one, the weather will change. For example, if you choose to sleep in the morning, and it’s sunny, if you rest until midday, the weather should be something else. You can keep on doing this until you receive a thunderstorm.

A thunderstorm is different than the traditional rainy weather. On your screen, you’ll see rain and wind moving together. Also, if you have your sound on, you should hear the sound of thunder every so often. These are specific differences between a typical rainy day, so make sure to look out for them if you’re on the hunt for a thunderstorm.

You’ll need to have a thunderstorm while in the Cobalt Coastlands when you’re looking to catch Thundurus during the Incarnate Forces of Hisui request.