Like any good MMO, a character can’t go far without a suitable vehicle or mount to travel with. Tower of Fantasy contains plenty of vehicles that represent a variety of styles and tastes. Some of these vehicles are unlocked by completing main story quests, but some require hunting them down piece by piece. The Voyager is difficult to acquire as each part is well hidden. You must collect each part if you hope to build and unlock this vehicle. This guide will explain how to obtain the Voyager Control Station.

How to get a Voyager Control Station in Tower of Fantasy

The Voyager Control System is one of four distinct pieces of equipment needed to build the Voyager vehicle. Each piece has its own challenges to overcome if you hope to earn these rare items. The Voyager Control Station is located in the Crown Mines region.

You enter this area anytime you’d like, but without the proper protection, radiation will drain your health until you’re defeated. To combat this radiation, don’t venture into this region until you reach level 32 and have upgraded your suppressor to version 3.1. Use the map and head to coordinates 519.5,772.4 shown above inside the red circle to find a gate requiring a keycode to open.

A group of level 31 enemies will guard the electronic lock. They are standard enemies and shouldn’t put up much resistance if you’re near their level. Once you have cleared out the guards, you may safely enter the keycode. Use keycode password 3591, or 3, 5, 10% off, 1. This particular lock has the nine replaced with a 10% off in its place, so keep that in mind.

Once inside, you will find a Type 1 supply pod with a timer inside. These timers are a form of time gating Tower of Fantasy has implemented. It will open on August 17. After you secure the Voyager Control Station, track down any remaining Voyager pieces to earn this rare taxi-inspired vehicle.