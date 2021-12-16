How to get aim assist in Fortnite

To get aim assist in Fortnite, you simply have to switch it on in the game’s settings menu. To find aim assist in settings, first open the sidebar, then select the icon that looks like a menu overlapping a cog, then select Settings from the menu. Now go to the Controller Options tab, which is labeled with an icon on a game controller overlapping a cog, and go down to the Sensitivity section. There, set Use Advanced Options to On. Under Advanced – Sensitivity, set Aim Assist Strength to 100%. If it’s already at 100%, then you already have aim assist, and you can’t make it any stronger. If you want to turn it off, you can just set that same setting to 0%.

Related: How to see footsteps in Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

Aim assist automatically pulls your crosshair towards nearby enemies to some degree without you having to aim manually. If it doesn’t feel as strong as it used to, that’s because Epic Games has weakened it when using certain weapons in certain situations, in particular when using automatic weapons in close quarters. Aim assist is still in Fortnite, it’s just being tweaked in order to better balance the game. Whether or not the tweaks are improving matters or not is a matter of opinion.