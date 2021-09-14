How to get all 4 challenge badges for the Evolution Collection Event in Apex Legends

What would an Apex Legends event be without some challenges and a set of badges to go with them? The Evolution Collection Event has four new challenges, following the usual format of: complete a challenge, get a badge. Complete all three challenges, earn an extra badge. Three challenges, four badges, and players have until the end of the event to unlock them all. Here are all of the challenges you need to complete in order to to unlock all four challenge badges for the Evolution Collection Event.

All Evolution Challenge Badges

These Badges are only earnable until September 28.

Evolution Destruction

Deal 10,000 damage to enemy players in Battle Royale during the Evolution event.

This badge doesn’t take too much grinding. If you are playing to complete the Prize tracker, you will probably hit this goal anyway.

Evolution Champion

Deal 25,000 damage to enemy players in Arenas during the Evolution event.

This badge is also very doable, but it requires that you actually play Arenas. While Areans is not the most popular mode in Apex, Rampart’s takeover in Arenas should make gameplay more interesting, even to those that don’t always given the mode the time of day.

Evolution Demolisher

Knock Down 100 enemy players in Battle Royale during the Evolution event.

This is the most difficult challenge of the lot, though not as hard as some of the past challenges. For this challenge, you will want to prioritize high kill games over long games. Don’t be afraid to go for those hot drops. Even if it goes badly, just queue up again.

Evolution Master

Earn all other Evolution Badges.

This badge is truly just a game of time management. Be kill heavy in battle royale, yet still playing enough of Arenas, and you’ll be able to take this badge home.