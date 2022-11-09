What are account levels in Fortnite? Answered

Fortnite Battle Royale is one of the most popular games in the world. Sometimes game developer Epic Games has a tendency to throw terms around without explaining them very well. To that end, we will break down what an account level does, how to earn them, and how it’s entirely different from your current season pass level.

Related: How to find and use a Dial-A-Drop in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

What is an account level in Fortnite

In Fortnite, your account level is the total number of levels you have earned during all the seasons you’ve been playing the game. Experienced Fortnite players will know that even though every season of Fortnite has 200 battle pass levels, you can earn as many as you want even when the reward track stops. You can find your personal account level inside the “Career” tab inside the battle royale mode.

How to earn account levels quickly in Fortnite

You earn account levels the same way as you earn battle pass levels: by participating in quests and earning XP. The good news is that you earn XP through nearly every activity in the game. From things as simple as catching a fish to as complicated as using different weapon types in a single match. Everything you do gets you XP and pushes up your account level.

How to earn rewards by increasing your account level in Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

While the account level on your profile is usually nothing more than a marker of how long you’ve been playing, Epic has released the Chrome Punk chain of quests, which allows you to earn a free skin by earning 50 levels between now and January 1, 2023. If you manage to do that, you will earn the Chrome Punk skin. Even if you don’t feel like doing the entire pass earning ten levels earns you a Back Bling and earning 25 levels gets you a loading screen.