The tomestones will be your primary source of earning some of the best equipment for your character in Final Fantasy XIV. You’ll be earning them by completing specific content pieces, and for Final Fantasy XIV’s 6.05 patch, the Allagan Tomestones of Astronomy has been added. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Allagan Tomestones of Astronomy in Final Fantasy XIV.

The Allagan Tomestones of Astronomy can only be obtained by completing multiple unique tasks. These are all of the tasks you can earn these Astronomy tomestones.

Duty Roulette: Alliance Raids

Duty Roulette: Expert

Duty Roulette: Frontline

Duty Roulette: Leveling

Duty Roulette: Main Scenario

Duty Roulette: Mentor

Duty Roulette: Normal Raids

Duty Roulette: Trials

You’ll want to spend most of your time completing your daily roulettes to make sure you’re earning these tomestones. You can only earn these tomestones while your character is using their level 90 Job, and it’s on a character that has completed the final Endwalker Main Scenario Quest. If you have not completed the final Endwalker Main Scenario Quest for the base game, you cannot receive these tomestones.

You’ll need these to buy more powerful gear, and you’ll also be able to enhance your character’s overall gearset on the Job they’re using.