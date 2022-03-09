How to get Alumen in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV has no shortage of content, from epic saga’s filled with the murder of gods to foraging for berries, and nearly everything in between. With this comes crafting, and crafting various pieces of equipment will require reagents such as Alumen to complete crafts.

Alumen, thankfully, can be found in spades if you know where to look, and if you have the necessary skills. The reagent can be mined from level 20 nodes near Drybone in Eastern Thanalan, meaning players that don’t want to purchase this reagent from the market will need at least a level 20 miner.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Check northeast from Camp Drybone, around (18.8, 20) for a good starting place, and mine your way west, south, east, then back north. By the time you run out of nodes, the original node should be minable again, allowing for players to grind large amounts for either usage, or for the marketplace. It’s possible to get over 20 Alumen per minute with Quick Gathering activated, and with Gathering Boons active within nodes.

With the natural stealth from Disciple of the Land classes, this Alumen grind is not only safe, but its simple and effective. Be aware that your harvests are tied to your mining level, watch your durability of items, and get to mining.