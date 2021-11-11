How to get an ACR in Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Operation Motherland

Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Operation Motherland added a plethora of content to the base game. In addition to Conquest Mode, which revamps Auroa and introduces new enemy types, there are loads of new weapons to pick up and evolve your fighting style with. One of those new weapons is the ACR, and in this guide, we’ll explain how you can get one for yourself.

Spend those Skell Credits

Screenshot by Gamepur

The ACR is easy to get but will cost you. First, you need to be playing Conquest Mode, the new mode in Operation Motherland that takes the story of Ghost Recon Breakpoint forward by three months. This sees you exploring Auroa and taking down dangerous leaders around each territory before finally freeing the island of their control.

In this mode, you can visit a shop from any Bivouac. The ACR can be purchased from the shop under the Skell Credits section. It costs 45,000 Skell Credits, though, so you’ll need to explore Auroa and save up for a while before you can purchase it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you’ve claimed the ACR as your own, you can use it and upgrade it from the loadout screen however you want. It has full Gunsmith compatibility, meaning you can upgrade it through three levels with the parts gathered around Auroa.