How to get and make blueprints in Super People

The new battle royale Super People has managed to turn a few heads with its new take on the battle royale genre. With new takes, however, comes new mechanics that players will need to understand in order to receive the best opportunity of surviving a match.

One unique mechanic is a slew of weapon blueprints that players can then put together. A completed weapon can then be added to a player’s Personal Supply drop, which arrives early in each match and can be unlocked for a set price. The weapons that arrive in the personal supply drop are slightly weaker than weapons that can be found during a match, but this is supplemented by unique sights and weapon extensions that players can put together.

There are multiple tiers of weapons that players can find blueprints for: Rare (four stars, one random attribute), Heroic (five stars, two random attributes), Legendary (six stars, three random attributes ), and Mythical (seven stars, four random attributes ).

During a match, players will find random blueprints for various weapons. The only way to ensure that all weapon blueprints will make it out of the match is to win the match itself. However, death does not guarantee that players will lose all of their blueprints gained during that match. Instead, the farther along the player gets the higher chance of that player keeping their blueprints.

Once all blueprints have been collected, players will need to go into their inventory in the lobby and use credits to build the weapon to store within the Personal Drop. The cost of building a weapon varies depending on its rarity: Rare weapons cost 2,000, Heroic weapons cost 10,000, Legendary costs 50,000, and Mythical costs 250,000.

Once the weapon has been completed, users should head to the Personal Supply tab to add the new weapon to the Personal Drop. Note that the more you add to a Personal Drop, the larger the costs of unlocking that Drop during a match.