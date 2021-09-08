How to get and use Infested Catalysts in Warframe for Operation: Plague Star

The Infested Catalyst is an important item that players will need during Operation: Plague Star in Warframe. Using the item will cause the Infest Hemocyte to spawn during the final stage of the bounty, and players will be able to earn more standing.

One Hemocyte will spawn for each Catalyst that is used, and each one is worth 250 Standing. If four Catalysts are used, an additional bonus of 2000 Standing is also earned, for a total of 3000 additional Standing.

To get the Infested Catalyst, players will need to research it in the Bio Lab in the Clan Dojo to create the blueprint that they can then buy for 5000 Credits. The Catalyst can then be built in the Foundry and will create a stack of five Catalysts.

Infested Catalysts Research Costs

500 Credits

14 Neurodes

21,500 Ferrite

19,500 Nano Spores

11,500 Plastids

This will take 24 hours, and the volumes are subject to clan scaling, just like all other research in the game.

Infested Catalysts Construction Costs

500 Credits

500 Plastids

2300 Ferrite

1800 Nano Spores

How to use the Infested Catalysts

Once the Catalysts is complete, players will need to place it in their Gear Wheel to have access to it during the mission. During the Thrax Toxin mixing portion of the bounty, a message will appear on the left of the screen. Text will appear that says “0/4 Infested Catalyst”. At this point, players can approach the mixer and open their Gear Wheel, select the Infested Catalyst and click on it to place it in the mixer. You can do this up to four times.

This is also the time that you can use the Eidolon Phylaxis, if you so wish.