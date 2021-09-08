How to get Arthur Kingsley operator in Call of Duty: Mobile

Activision offers various free rewards to Call of Duty: Mobile players via redeem codes, events, Battle Pass and more. This time players have a chance to get Arthur Kingsley operator in COD Mobile players for free. Arthur Kingsley is the lead character of the Special Forces Squad in Call of Duty: Vanguard that will be releasing globally on November 5, 2021.

COD Mobile: How to get Arthur Kingsley for free

In order to get Arthur Kingsley in Call of Duty: Mobile for free, you will have to participate in the next Call of Duty: Vanguard beta. The early access of Call of Duty: Vanguard beta will be starting from September 10 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. While PC and Xbox players will be able to access it from September 16.

Players will have to link their COD Mobile account to Activision, and Arthur Kingsley operator will be sent to the in-game mail after the beta ends on September 20. Follow these steps to link these accounts:

Open Call of Duty: Mobile on your device. Go to the Settings section from the upper right corner of the main screen. Tap on the “+” sign and choose the Call of Duty account option. Login to your Activision account registered for Call of Duty: Vanguard to link it.

Image via Activision

Players can pre-order Call of Duty: Vanguard in order to get access to the next beta version. Those who have pre-ordered the digital version of the game will automatically get access to it, while players with its physical version can use the code sent to their registered mails.