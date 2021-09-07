How to play the Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta

Call of Duty: Vanguard is quickly approaching, bringing with it the traditional Call of Duty experience of a campaign and multiplayer set in World War II. While this is an area that the series is familiar with, there are some new game modes and features coming alongside the maps and playable operators you will see. If you want to try out the game before it releases, here is how to play the Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer Beta.

There are two Beta testing times for Call of Duty: Vanguard. The first will start September 10 at 10 AM PT and ends September 13 at 10 AM PT. This is an Early Access Beta that will take place exclusively on PlayStation for those who pre-order the game. Digital pre-orders will automatically be able to install the Beta, while physical pre-orders need to look at their receipt or email for a code.

The second Beta will be open to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox players and is an Open Beta, so no pre-order is required. Just download it from the platform store. This Beta starts September 16 at 10 AM PT and ends September 18 at 10 AM PT. It will feature crossplay, so you can party up with friends on the other supported platforms.