How to pre-order Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard, one of the most awaited titles recently, has been completely revealed via the Battle of Verdansk event in Warzone and will release globally on November 4, 2021. The game will feature 20 multiplayer maps on launch along with the Zombie crossover in the Call of Duty franchise.

Call of Duty: Vanguard has already made available for pre-order, and those who buy it will be able to get access to its open beta version along with a bunch of other perks. If you want to take advantage of this, you can pre-order Call of Duty: Vanguard by following this guide.

Pre-order Call of Duty: Vanguard

Image via Activision

Two versions of Call of Duty: Vanguard have been made available to pre-order, including the digital standard and ultimate editions. Players will have to go to the official Call of Duty: Vanguard page on Battle.net Shop and select the edition they want to pre-order.

Then, click on the ‘Pre-purchase’ button and log in with your account to pre-order the game. The standard edition of Call of Duty: Mobile costs $59.99, while the ultimate edition can be bought for $99.99. Pre-ordering standard or ultimate edition will give different perks, and in addition to the access to open beta, players who pre-order will also get an opportunity to pre-load the game before its launch.