How to get Big Papi in Far Cry 6

To get Big Papi – one of the best Los Bandidos leaders in Far Cry 6 – you have to complete the Big Papi In Little Yara mission. This mission is triggered as soon as you’re close to Duende Island. Juan Cortez will call and tell you that Big Papi has crashed his plane on Duende Island while attempting to deliver a shipment of “candy”. Your first task is to find him.

Big Papi In Little Yara should start when you’re this close (screenshot by Gamepur)

Follow the mission marker to reach the search area, then follow the smoke to find Big Papi. Talk to him and he’ll tell you he’s searching for Juan’s cargo among the wreckage of his plane. Now you’ll have to protect him while he searches and, at one point, stops to relieve himself against a wall.

The waves of soldiers come from all directions, so you need to stay mobile and alert. Don’t worry about keeping close to Big Papi. Even if he gets taken down, you’ll get the chance to revive him between waves. Just keep your eye out for enemy markers (try to keep them all in front of you) and grenade markers (run away from them), and use this area’s abundant cover.

Once you defeat the final wave of soldiers, you’ll get Big Papi’s “Love It When You Call Me” T-shirt, which rewards you with Pesos when you liberate civilians, and Big Papi himself as a Los Bandidos leader. He increases Assault success chance by 50%, and reduces Bandido Operation time by 25%.