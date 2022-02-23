How to get Blight Ranger Helmet in Destiny 2

The Blight Ranger Helmet is an exotic you’ll be looking to acquire in Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen expansion. It’s a powerful exotic that you’ll want to add to your collection, but obtaining it can be a little tricky. There are a handful of ways you can go about attempting to loot it, and you can expect them to prove to be challenging. In this guide, we cover how to get the Blight Ranger Helmet in Destiny 2.

How to get the Blight Ranger Helmet

There are two ways you can potentially loot the Blight Ranger Helmet. The first way to do this is to have it drop during The Witch Queen campaign potentially, and it only happens if you’re working your way through the Legendary difficulty. If you’re playing on this difficulty, many of the missions will be much harder, and we recommend you go into it with a fully prepared Fireteam who has done it at least once. You’ll also want to make sure that you have plenty of weapon elements at the ready for the multiple foes you’re about to battle against.

The second way you might earn the Blight Ranger Helmet is through Master Lost Sectors or Solo Legends. However, you can only do this if there’s a chance for exotic items to drop. If so, then there’s a possible chance of earning this exotic.

Blight Ranger Helmet abilities

When you get the Blight Ranger Helmet, it uses the ability called Voltaic Mirror. Any attack you redirect with your Arc Staff will deal increased damage and generate additional Orbs of Power for you and your allies. If you’re planning to use your Arc Staff on your Hunter, it’s a suitable helmet to wear.