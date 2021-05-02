How to get Blue, Red, and Yellow Dye in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 1.5 introduced the Serenitea Pot, giving players the ability to make their own homes in the game. They can collect resources, make furniture, and even get frabic and dye.

Making dye can only be done in the Serenitea Pot, so any player looking to do it will need to open their Inventory, go to Gadgets, and then activate the teapot.

To make dyes, players will need to speak with Tubby, the large blue bird that hangs out near their main house in the Serenitea Pot. They can then select the crafting menu and switch to the tab with the bottle icon at the top to start making due.

There are three different types of dye that can be made, all over which need different ingredients:

Red Dye – made from Sunsettia, Carrots, or Valberries.

Blue Dye – can be made from Mint or Wolkhook Berries.

Yellow Dye – can be made from Barries or Cor Lapis.

Subsettia, Mint, and Berries are the resources that we would recommend people use, as they are so easy to get with few other important uses in the game. You only need one of each resource to make one Dye, so it’s quite easy to make a large volume of them.

All Items that require Dye