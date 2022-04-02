How to get Borea’s Breath in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Borea’s Breath is one of the many legendary weapons you can discover as you make your way through the Wonderlands. This SMG stands out amongst other legendary weapons in the game because of its unique reload action. When you reload this weapon, you throw it out and it will bounce around. Each time it hits the ground, it will spawn an ice spike that will damage nearby enemies. This gun only comes in the cryo element. Here is how you get Borea’s Breath in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you are lucky enough, Borea’s Breath is the earliest legendary weapon you can get in the game. This is because it drops from the first boss you will encounter; Ribula. Of course, if you want a stronger version of the weapon, you will want to come back to the Snoring Valley and farm the boss. You will have to trek a far distance to fight this boss all over again because of the lack of fast travel points in the Snoring Valley.

When fighting Ribula, make sure to use weapons that deal ice damage. This will make the boss go down relatively easy so you don’t have to waste a ton of time when trying to farm him. As always, we recommend that you increase your Loot Luck stat before trying to farm for this weapon. You can increase your Loot Luck by finding the Lucky Dice scattered around the different areas. You can also gather the Shrine Pieces for the Shrine of Aaron G to get a small boost to you Loot Luck as well.