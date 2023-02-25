How to get cloth in Sons of The Forest

Crafting plays a crucial role in Sons of the Forest. Players must gather resources from their surroundings to build shelter, weapons, and tools to survive. The game’s crafting system is incredibly diverse, allowing players to create various items using materials found throughout the forest. However, the game leaves it up to you to source the required materials to craft the recipes. Of course, some items are easier to find than others, but if you want to get your hands on some cloth, you might be in trouble.

Where to find cloth in Sons of the Forest

The only place you’ll be able to find cloth is in caves and boxes. However, do keep in mind that cloth is a rare find in Sons of the Forest. You won’t have much luck farming for it since it has no fixed spawn. Your best bet is good old-fashioned looting by searching boxes or spelunking in caves.

Whip out your trusty GPS to locate some caves nearby and start exploring. Look for any boxes you can ransack for supplies on the ground. Once you’ve made it inside a cave, scour every nook and cranny for any signs of cloth.

What are the best cloth recipes in Sons of The Forest?

Since cloth is not easily farmable, you must be intelligent and strategic when crafting. With that in mind, here are some of the best cloth recipes in Sons of the Forest: