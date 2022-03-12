How to get Collective Obligation in Destiny 2

Witch Queen has shifted the entire meta and sandbox for Destiny 2. Weapons have been rebalanced and spread across multiple categories, and exotic weapons and crafted weapons can be tailor-made to a player’s liking. One new exotic, Collective Obligation, sits at the top of the heap. Here is how to get the new exotic pulse rifle in Destiny 2.

Collective Obligation Perks

image via Bungie

Exotic Intrinsic: Void Leech – This weapon leeches Void debuffs when damaging targets that are suppressed, weakened, or volatile. Once charged, use alternate fire to swap firing modes. In this mode, damage from this weapon applies the same Void debuffs that were leeched.

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Magazine: Flared Magwell

Exotic Trait: Umbral Sustenance – This weapon’s magazine is automatically reloaded when you gain Devour, a Void overshield, or become invisible.

Stock: Hand-Laid Stock

How to find Collective Obligation

This brand-new exotic has only one source, the raid called Vow of the Disciple, which was introduced in the Witch queen expansion. This weapon will only drop after defeating the final boss of the raid, Rhulk. The chance of this weapon dropping is random, but the chance of obtaining it with the final chest increases each week it doesn’t drop. The best method for getting your hands on this exotic is to clear the raid three times on each of the three classes. You don’t need to clear the entire raid for a chance at getting it, just the final boss encounter.