How to get Copper Ore in Final Fantasy XIV

Like in most MMO RPG games, Final Fantasy XIV features a system that lets players gather resources to craft a multitude of useful items. For example, they can gather stone materials that they or fellow professionals can then refine into ingots and from there, craft into useful items and gear. With a bustling inter-player market, it is useful to know how to gather those materials. One such resource is Copper Ore, which was added in Patch 2.0 A Realm Reborn. So, let us see how to gather Copper Ore and how to put it to good use in Final Fantasy XIV.

How to acquire Copper Ore in Final Fantasy XIV

There are several methods available to players to obtain Copper Ore. They can gather it from the world, it can be picked up as drops from mobs, received as quest rewards, or even purchased from vendors for Gil. Let’s examine each of these methods.

Gathering

Disciples of the Land who are Miners can gather Copper Ore by mining it from nodes in the world. More specifically, it can be mined from level 5 nodes found in the following locations:

Spineless Basin — an area that is a part of the Central Thanalan zone.

— an area that is a part of the zone. Hammerlea — an area that is a part of the Western Thanalan zone.

Loot

Some mobs have Copper Ore as part of their loot tables. If you want to gather it while farming mobs, then your best bet is to find:

Silver Coblyn — found in Central Thanalan

— found in Copper Coblyn — found in Western Thanalan

— found in Prism Coblyn — found in Western Thanalan

— found in Rusty Coblyn — found in Western Thanalan

Quests

Some quests will offer you Copper Ore as part of their rewards. These quests are:

My First Cross-pein Hammer — in Limsa Lominsa

— in My First Doming Hammer — in Limsa Lominsa

— in My First Chaser Hammer — in Ul’dah

Vendors

If all else fails, you can simply go ahead and buy Copper Ore from vendors. It costs 2 Gil to buy and can be bought from:

Engerrand — found at Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks

— found at Smydhaemr — found at Limsa Lominsa Upper Decks

— found at Soemrwyb — found at Limsa Lominsa Upper Decks

— found at O’rhoyod — found at Old Gridania

— found at Aistan — found at Ul’dah – Steps of Thal

— found at Fridurih — found at Ul’dah – Steps of Thal

— found at Pasdevillet — found at The Pillars

Uses for Copper Ore in Final Fantasy XIV

Now that you have obtained some Copper Ore, you might be wondering what to use it on. Like most resources, it is primarily used by professionals to refine into further crafting materials. In the case of Copper Ore, it most often gets refined into Ingots. More specifically, it is used for recipes by: